Robertson died in Virginia Beach June 8 at the age of 93

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A private memorial service for Pat Robertson was held Monday, in Virginia Beach.

Robertson was born in Lexington, Virginia, but much of his legacy lives in Virginia Beach.

That is where he founded Regent University, where Monday’s service took place.

It’s also the headquarters for Operation Blessing, a humanitarian non-profit also founded by Robertson, which has provided global aid.

Robertson is also well-known for the Christian Broadcast Network and his television show “The 700 Club,” on which he made countless appearances for more than half a century.

On top of that, he also ran for president in 1988.

Robertson died on June 8 at the age of 93.

Monday’s memorial service was by invitation only, but WAVY TV was granted permission to live stream it. You can watch a replay below.