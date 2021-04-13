Missing 11-year-old Pasco girl found at Tampa man’s home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Pasco County was found safe Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Montana Breseman after she disappeared from her school Monday morning.

Surveillance video showed Breseman getting into a car with two people at a 7-Eleven store in New Port Richey at about 12:20 p.m. Monday. They were identified as 19-year-old Reginald Clark and a 17-year-old boy. Detectives believe they met Breseman on social media.

They were both arrested for interference with child custody, a felony.

Officials said the girl was found at the Tampa home of  22-year-old  Luis Alberto Encarnacion, a man who she “perceived as her boyfriend.” Charges against Encarnacion are pending, authorities said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

