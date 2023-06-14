CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bud Light, America’s current best-selling beer, was recently outsold by Modelo in grocery and liquor stores over the last four weeks according to recent data.

In a summary from alcoholic beverage consulting firm Bump Williams Consulting, Bud Light, America’s best-selling beer, was recently beaten in dollar-amount sales by Modelo. However, Bud Light is still the best-selling beer on a Year-To-Date basis according to the firm.

Nielsen data also showed that sales of Bud Light fell 24% in the month of May compared to 2022, where Modelo Especial’s sales increased by 10% over the same period.

Modelo’s victory comes after a controversy back in April, where Bud-Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch faced protests from some of its customers after a promotion between Bud Light and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

At the beginning of May, Anheuser-Busch said it would be tripling its marketing spending in the U.S. only to have its stock fall nearly 20% that same month.

Modelo is still technically an Anheuser-Busch InBev brand, the rights to sell it were acquired by Constellation Brands in 2013 for $4.75B. Constellation specializes in beer, wine and spirits and some of its other brands include Corona and Svedka Vodka.