Mom finds her kids’ pictures on stranger’s Facebook page

(CNN) – A North Carolina mother was surprised and shocked to find a total stranger using her children’s picture as his Facebook profile image.

She says the man has taken the image down, but she wants other parents to hear her story.

“The section that says ‘People You May Know,’ I just went down and there was a picture of my kids with someone else’s name,” said Becky Smith.

She clicked on the man’s Facebook page where she saw an image of her three kids.

“My mouth dropped and I’m like, ‘Am I seeing this for real?’ I was just like, ‘What in the world?’ I took screenshots of it to make sure, you know, to make sure it was real,” she said.

It was very real. The picture of her three kids were a part of a man’s profile who lives nearly 300 miles away in a small town in Virginia.

“I definitely describe it as creepy because I just can’t imagine what the reasoning is why he would use somebody else’s picture,” Smith said.

Still baffled, she shared what happened with her friends and reported the photo to Facebook.

“I got two responses from Facebook today saying that they didn’t think anything was wrong with that they investigated it and that that person was not … trying to pretend to be me.”

She even reached out to the man trying to get the picture removed.

“I sent a private message and just said, ‘Why are you using my photo as your profile picture?’” said Smith.

Facebook told local media they are investigating the matter and the image in question has been removed.



