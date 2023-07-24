TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The father of the teen mom who tried hiring a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son is defending her actions.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the father said this case is not what it seems and is attributing the incident to her medical complications.

“My daughter is not a monster,” the father said in Spanish. “My daughter is a little girl who was born with health problems. She has liquid retained in her neck. She’s had 12 surgeries, she lost the ability to move her face. She’s been bullied in school, they called her ‘the monster.'”

The dad told WTVJ he is confident the truth will be brought out by the justice system.

The teen mom, Jasmin Paez was arrested Tuesday for going on a parody website to request a hitman to kill her son.

WTVJ said that an arrest report showed that Paez offered to pay $3,000 and sent photos and an address of where her child would be at the time.

An online form revealed Paez allegedly said she wanted her son killed “to get something done once and for all.” Another request was “to be taken away, far, far, far away and possibly be killed but ASAP.”

She was arrested on charges of soliciting murder and unlawful use of a communications device.

Paez was granted a $15,000 bond and has since been released from jail.