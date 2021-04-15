NCDOT: 1 person dead following collapse of section of old Bonner Bridge in Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY/AP) — NCDOT officials say one person died following a construction accident at the Bonner Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an NCDOT spokesperson, the construction accident occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the old span of the bridge across the Oregon Inlet.

Capt. Jeff Derringer of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office says workers were dismantling a section of the old Bonner Bridge on the Outer Banks on Wednesday when that section fell approximately 110 feet into Oregon Inlet.

The accident was first reported by OBX Today.

There was no official word on any other injuries.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office said there were rumors that people and/or cars were in the water, which are not true.

The sheriff’s office plans to send out more information in a press release on Thursday.

The old Herbert Bonner Bridge was replaced by the Marc Basnight Bridge back in 2019, which runs adjacent to the old bridge.

Crews have been working to install new railings on the remaining section of the old Bonner Bridge.

This is breaking news and will be updated.