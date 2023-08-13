SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – While on a photography trip at a Florida state park earlier this year, wildlife photographer Tim Smith captured a stunning picture of an alligator launching itself.

“I have lived in Florida for almost 50 years, and I have never seen anything like it, nor have I found anything quite like it on the internet,” Smith told Nexstar’s WFLA.

Back in April, Smith ventured to Myakka River State Park in Sarasota with a woman who was a ranger at the park for 10 years. The ranger also said she had never seen anything like it, according to Smith.

Courtesy of Tim Smith

As for what prompted the alligator to launch itself? Smith said the animal seemed to be reacting to a school of fish that got stirred up in the water.

According to Experience Kissimmee, alligators can leap up to five feet out of the water to snag their dinner. They do it by pushing up with their tails.

On April 18, Smith posted the amazing photo on a Myakka River State Park Facebook group. Since then, the snapshot has gotten over 1,000 likes, hundreds of shares, and dozens of comments.