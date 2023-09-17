Nexstar Media Group and DIRECTV have agreed to temporarily return Nexstar-owned television stations, as well as cable news network NewsNation, to DIRECTV.

Nexstar Media Group and DIRECTV issued a joint statement Sunday morning, reading, “In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”