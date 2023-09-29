SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – In a first-of-its-kind alternate presentation, the Week 4 NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars will take place entirely in Andy’s room from “Toy Story.”

You read that right. While the game is broadcasting in real-time from Wembley Stadium in London, it will be simultaneously fully animated and live-streamed in one of Disney Pixar’s most iconic locations.

The game kicks off on Sunday morning, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern, which would be 7:30 a.m. in the Beehive State. Throughout the game, many of “Toy Story’s” most recognizable characters such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and several of their friends will be making appearances, “participating from the sidelines” and through non-gameplay elements.

The entire game, as well as the announcers, graphics, scoreboard, and more, will take on the Toy Story theme. The presentation will be complete with a half-time performance by Toy Story’s motorcycle stuntman, Duke Caboom, who will be attempting a motorcycle jump.

12-year-old Pepper Persley, ESPN’s KidCast reporter, will join former NFL players Drew Carter and Booger McFarland in the commentary booth, all fully animated.

According to ESPN, the presentation is made possible through state-of-the-art tracking technology in NFL’s Next Gen player tracking data and Beyond Sports. The presentation is a fun alternative for fans of all ages and will provide demonstrations, how-to’s, and trivia for fans to learn the game of football.

The Toy Story Funday Football event will be available across the United States live on Disney+ and ESPN+. Don’t want to wake up early for the event? ESPN confirmed a replay of the game will be available for a limited time on both Disney+ and NFL+ shortly after the game ends.