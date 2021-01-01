No explosives found after K9 alert prompts evacuation of downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Lexington Police gave the all-clear Thursday evening after evacuating part of the downtown area when a K9 alerted to a large RV in a parking lot.

Police said an officer noticed a large RV downtown; an explosives detection canine was brought in and it “alerted to the vehicle.”

That canine alert prompted the evacuation of downtown while the Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the scene. Officers made contact with the RV driver, and no explosives were located.

The scene was cleared around 10:15 p.m. local time.