THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – All moms can remember the moment after they gave birth. Now, imagine walking across a stage to get your doctorate degree less than 24 hours later.

That’s exactly what one North Carolina woman did last week, and now she’s a viral sensation.

Abby Bailiff, of Thomasville, set out on this journey to achieve her own goals, but she inspired thousands along the way. In 2020, she wanted to advance her nursing career, so she went back to school to get her Ph.D. to become a nurse practitioner.

During her final semester, she was also pregnant.

Today, Bailiff has a lot of new titles, including mom, doctor and, some might say, superwoman.

The Bailiffs and baby Bodie are settling into their new normal after a whirlwind week.

“I passed my boards on Monday, induced Tuesday, had baby Wednesday, graduated Thursday,” Bailiff said.

She knew the due date and graduation date were going to be close.

“My original due date was April 27, so I thought I could have a baby … then a week later go to graduation and walk, if I was feeling up to it, but God had other plans. Bodie had other plans,” she said.

Baby Bodie made his arrival just one day before the graduation ceremony.

“I wasn’t pushing it because I was like, ‘If we get discharged, and I can make it, awesome.'”

Just three hours after leaving the hospital, Bailiff was in her cap and gown at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“When we walked into that gymnasium … it was wonderful, so I am so glad I went. It was a lot, but I am so glad I did,” she said.

Bailiff’s sister shared her inspiring story on TikTok, and the clip now has more than 760,000 views. The positive comments flooded in.

“I was just blown away by the support,” she said.

Her husband, Ben Bailiff, added that last week’s events were just a small sample of how inspiring his wife truly is.

Bodie doesn’t understand yet, but his parents can’t wait to share this story with him one day.

“If he ever says that I am not cool, then I will bring it up and show him,” Bailiff said.

She hopes her determination will not only inspire Bodie but anyone else who comes across her story.

“We as women can do whatever we set our minds to,” she said.

This new supermom is not slowing down anytime soon. She has interviews lined up to begin her new career as a nurse practitioner. But first, the Bailiffs are taking Bodie out on his first trip to the zoo for Mother’s Day.