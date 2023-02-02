This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from “Yellowstone.” (Paramount Network via AP)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Using data from the U.S. Social Security Administration it’s possible to measure the increase in the popularity of different baby names from year to year.

A recent study from Organic Baby Formula looked at the top 100 shows from Rotten Tomatoes from 2020-2022 to see which character names from those shows grew in popularity for new children, and “Yellowstone” has four names in the top six.

According to the survey, only three babies out of every million were named Rip in 2018, but in 2022, approximately 74 babies out of every million were named Rip, an increase of about 2357%. Other Yellowstone names exploded in popularity like Dutton, which dominates the list with an over 3000% increase.

For reference, the CDC reported 3,664,292 total births in 2021.

Yellowstone wasn’t the only show to see substantial growth in baby name popularity. Rue, the name of the main character in HBO’s “Euphoria,” saw in increase in usage of over 500%.

You can view the full list of baby names that increased in popularity below.