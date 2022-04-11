MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man lost hearing after a cockroach crawled into his ear while he was asleep at a Myrtle Beach-area hotel, according to a lawsuit filed March 21.

On July 30, 2021, Todd VanSickle, of Glenmont, Ohio, stayed at the Sands Ocean Club Resort, according to the lawsuit. While he was asleep, he claims he was awaken by a cockroach that crawled into his ear and caused severe pain.

The lawsuit accuses Sands Ocean Club of being negligent in failing to inspect for cockroaches and having a pest control service. The lawsuit also claims the property owners failed to clean his room and keep the area safe.

VanSickle claims the hotel’s negligence caused him to incur medical expenses and continued pain and discomfort, according to the lawsuit.

VanSickle is seeking unspecified damages. News13 reached out to the hotel for comment and are waiting to hear back.