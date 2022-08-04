LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Four people were found dead Thursday in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, authorities said.

Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said at a news conference that a man was seen driving away from the city of Laurel before the bodies were discovered and that investigators would like to speak to him.

Firefighters responding to a call Thursday morning about an explosion and fire at one of the homes found the body of a person inside, Bolduc said.

A short time later, firefighters were called to a second burning home, where the bodies of three people were found inside.

Authorities didn’t release the names of the dead or say how they died, but they said witnesses reported seeing a man leaving Laurel in a silver car.

Laurel is home to fewer than 1,000 people and is located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

