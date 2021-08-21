Pay respects, it is National Senior Citizens Day

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Aug. 21 is National Senior Citizens Day, a time to look upon our elders and the issues they face. Ronald Reagan proclaimed this holiday in 1988 in recognition of America’s growing elderly population.

“Throughout our history, older people have achieved much for our families, our communities, and our country. That remains true today, and gives us ample reason this year to reserve a special day in honor of the senior citizens who mean so much to our land,” Reagan once said. “For all they have achieved throughout life and for all they continue to accomplish, we owe older citizens our thanks and a heartfelt salute.

The elderly have more available to them than ever before, but that doesn’t stop some issues from persisting and new issues from emerging.

The senior population were some of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to their increased chance of succumbing to the disease. Many still suffer from severe health problems beyond the pandemic.

So, take this day to hug your parents, grandparents or someone of age and tell them how much they are appreciated.