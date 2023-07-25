GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A plane with three people on board crashed through the roof of a duplex in Georgetown, Texas, on Sunday.

No one was inside the duplex at the time, officials said. None of the plane’s occupants suffered life-threatening injuries, either.

The crash occurred shortly before noon, according to the Georgetown Fire Department. Officials said the plane’s occupants were coming back from breakfast in Kerrville, Texas, when the plane began experiencing engine failure.

“[The pilot] just veered away from the apartment complex … and I believe he just had to make that split-second decision and ditched it into a single home instead,” City of Georgetown Battalion Chief Scott Gibson said.

Nexstar’s KXAN spoke with a witness who went into the house to help pull the plane’s occupants — a man and two women — out of the wreckage.

“They were in really good condition considering what happened,” said Dylan King, who lives nearby and rushed to the scene to help. “They were scared, they didn’t know what was going on. They looked really confused. We had helped them down off the balcony and they were trying to jump through a hole in the roof. We opened the attic stairs and they got down that way.”

King’s sister-in-law, Breale Morton, said the passengers seemed to come out with minor injuries.

“They were limping,” Morton said. “But besides like blood and a few gashes and burnt feet from walking up on the roof, they were in pretty good condition.”

All three were transferred to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and released the same day, GFD officials said.

The duplex, which is currently unoccupied, suffered only minimal damage as well.

“Probably the biggest concern is gonna be the fuel that has dripped from the attic to the first to the second floor,” said Gibson. “We’ve eliminated most of ignition sources that are around. We’ve cut the power to the house.”

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a single-engine Beech BE35 plane. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation into the crash, the FAA said.