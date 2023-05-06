CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass program is making a return.

The program allows high schoolers, ages 14–18, to work out for free at any Planet Fitness location from May 15 through August 31. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when they register online or in-club. A reminder to officially sign up for the program will be given on May 16 to those who pre-register.

High School Summer Pass participants will have access to “free fitness training from in-club certified trainers, free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness App as well as workout plans” available on the Planet Fitness Summer Pass website, according to a Planet Fitness release.

Participants can also enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest before August 31 for a chance to be one of five teens to win a $10,000 academic scholarship.

“To enter, teens are asked to post a TikTok video tagging @planetfitness using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US that describes their High School Summer Pass experience,” the release said.

$10,000 will also be given to the top five schools on the U.S. Leaderboard in each tier described by the rules to fund athletic initiatives.