Plants are the new pets, according to young people

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Pets are often huge parts of their owners’ lives to the point where many may not be able to envision their lives without pets. But according to a study, people under 40 lean toward having plant companions instead of animals.

A CraftJack study revealed that over 60% of people under 40 think “pets are the new kids, and plants are the new pets.” The pandemic might have an impact on the increase in house plants since people spent more time inside their homes. According to the study, two in three young Americans became “plant parents” over the pandemic.

Courtesy: CraftJack

The survey of 1,111 plant owners in America said that plants can offer mental health and wellness support to their owners.

81% said it makes access to nature easier

59% said houseplants are important to mental health and wellness

57% said plants supported their mental health during the pandemic

The study also revealed that plants are affordable; the average plant owner spent only $74 on plants annually. Comparatively, a White House study revealed that 44% of families are paying more than $1,000 every month for child care. One in three of the people surveyed by CraftJack who live with a partner said that having houseplants helps them wait to have children.

Courtesy: CraftJack

The replacing of pets and even kids with plants might be why so many Millennials and Gen Z are naming their plants. If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, you might not be surprised that the names Harry, Fred, George and Cornelious are all in the top five most popular plants names, according to the survey.

The most popular plants among the survey participants are succulents followed by Aloe Vera and cactuses, which are some of the easiest plants to care for and after often the plants of choice for new “plant parents.”

If you’re looking for a plant that is a little more hip, the “trendiest” plants are monstera, fiddle leaf fig and air plant. Some people also like to be more unique with their plant names; of those surveyed, CraftJack picked out some of the most creative and interesting names from the bunch, including “Keanu Leaves” and “Fernie Sanders.”

If you don’t know what to get the Millennial or Gen z in your life, or aren’t quite ready to commit that puppy, consider a houseplant. For the full survey results and methodology, click here.