Police: Pa. couple spent $120K accidentally deposited into their bank account

MONTOURSVILLE, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Montoursville couple got themselves into hot water after spending the money that wasn’t theirs.

Investigators said Robert and Tiffany Williams had $120,000 deposited into their account at a BB&T bank on May 31 through a mistake by the teller.

However, instead of contacting the bank about the mistake, the couple allegedly spent most of the money, all within two and a half weeks, between June 3 and 19.

“That is kind of shocking, with all the procedures the banks have set up, checking and double checking and triple checking,” said neighbor Nate Weaver. “There’s no way anybody gets away with that stuff.”

State Police said the Williams bought a SUV, two four-wheel vehicles, a camper, a car trailer, paid bills, car repairs and cash purchases.

Police said they even gave $15,000 to friends in need of money.

“I would check in with the bank first before I did anything,” said neighbor Robert Painton. “I’m not that dumb, but some people do stupid things sometimes.”

Once the bank realized its mistake, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account.

The bank then contacted Tiffany Williams on June 20 and told her the couple had to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they incurred.

On June 21, the bank called again.

Tiffany said she and her husband would work out a payment plan.

Court papers show after those two initial phone calls from the bank, the couple had no contact with bank representatives, despite several attempts by the bank to reach them.

The couple is now facing felony theft charges.