CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Popeyes has introduced a breading-free, “Blackened Chicken Sandwich” and is daring its competitors to try and do better.

The “Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich” can be found at Popeyes locations nationwide for $4.99.

The new sandwich is made by marinating a whole chicken breast for 12 hours before cooking it with Cajun and Creole seasoning. It is served on a toasted and buttered brioche bun with a selection of house classic or spicy mayo and pickles. The listed ingredients include black pepper, cumin, red pepper, garlic, onion, paprika, white pepper and salt.

According to the release from Popeyes, “it launched a new campaign today sharing ingredients in the sandwich while inviting competitors and guests alike to make a version of their own and ‘Copy This.'”