CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to more than $1 billion once again after not being hit for nearly three months.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Lottery, Monday’s drawing will have a value of $1.04 billion ($478.2 million cash value), the ninth largest in the game’s history.

This is also the first time in history that two consecutive jackpots have been more than $1 billion and makes this the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in less than a year after the record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot was won in November 2022.

“Higher interest rates and strong sales from last Saturday have continued to drive the jackpot

upward,” Director John Myers said. “This is the first time ever that back-to-back jackpots have

reached over one billion dollars, and while we know that is exciting, we want to encourage

players to play responsibly.”

Monday’s $1.04 billion drawing will be the 32nd in the current jackpot run. Anyone who wants to play can purchase tickets from any West Virginia Lottery retailer until 9:59 p.m. on Monday.