(WKBN) — Jackpots in America’s two biggest lottery games are now at a combined total of nearly $1.3 billion.

The Mega Millions game is now at $560 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. The estimated cash prize for the next drawing on Friday, July 14, is $281.1 million.

The winning numbers were 10, 17, 33, 51, and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 5.

The Powerball jackpot continues its rise up the record charts reaching an estimated $725 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night, July 12. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $366.2 million.

The current jackpot has been growing since mid-April when someone in Ohio won the $252.6 million prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Like Powerball, Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Though unlike Powerball, Mega Millions isn’t played in Puerto Rico. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets for both lottery games can be purchased for $2 each.