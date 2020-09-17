Protester claims he was sexually assaulted by Denver police officer during arrest

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are conducting an internal investigation after a man claimed he was sexually assaulted while being arrested at a protest.

Michael Jacobs was at a protest near Civic Center Park on July 29 when he was arrested and charged with disarming a police officer.

Jacobs claims that during his arrest, an officer used his baton inappropriately to violate him.

“As I was on the ground, and as I was completely helpless, someone took what felt to be a nightstick and just shoved it up my butt. After that it was pretty much done,” Jacobs told KDVR.

On Wednesday, Denver Police confirmed that they are conducting an internal investigation into Jacobs’ allegations.

The criminal case against Jacobs is still pending and is being handled by the Denver County District Attorney’s office.