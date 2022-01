CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Wednesday's virtual COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice used his recent experience with COVID-19 to explain why state residents should get vaccinated and get booster shots.

"The first couple of days with this(COVID-19) were not very good, that's just all there is to it," Justice said. The governor's symptoms included: a "blazing headache", increased blood pressure and heart rate, a high temperature, a lot of congestion and a little bit of a cough, he said. Justice dealt with all of that despite being full vaccinated and boosted and taking precautions, he went on.