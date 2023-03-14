Update: Tuesday, March 14, 7:20 p.m.

Redditstatus.com has released another update regarding the outage.

At 7:18 p.m., an update was posted that said: “We’ve implemented our fix and are slowly allowing things to ramp back up. We’re not yet out of the woods. How do you draw a banana? Asking for a friend.”

12 News has attempted to access the website and noticed improved results. The site is expected to restore full functionality over the next few hours.

Original: Tuesday, March 14, 7:07 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The popular message board website Reddit is reportedly experiencing an internal systems issue, knocking out access for its users.

According to Reddit’s official status website, redditstatus.com, on Tuesday at approximately 3:18 p.m., the website went offline prompting website developers to investigate the issue.

The website was updated at 3:56 p.m. where developers made a comment stating: “we’ve identified an internal systems issue and are working to determine a fix.”

Nearly two hours after at 6:43 p.m., the website posted another update with the comment: “We’ve identified a fix which may take some time to implement, in the meantime ready your bananas 🍌 (or eat them!).”

As of 7:03 p.m., the website has yet to come back online.

Stay tuned to 12 News for updates.