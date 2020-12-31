Remember these safety tips when ringing in the much anticipated New Year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New Year’s Eve 2020 is a cause for celebration because it’s the last day of a year many can’t wait to see end.

As with Thanksgiving and Christmas – health officials are urging people to be smart about New Year’s Eve gatherings.

Even though most businesses aren’t open to full capacity, law enforcement officers are still expecting to respond to familiar New Year’s Eve calls like drinking and driving.

“I can’t stress enough, plan ahead. Get an uber or C&H Taxi, any kind of transportation. Make sure somebody is coming and picking you up,” said Lt. Tony Hazlett, Charleston Police Department.

Because of the limited capacity at bars and restaurants, health officials are expecting a big increase in house parties which pose several problems.

“We recommend that if you are hosting a house party, if it gets late, keep your noise at minimum. That way we’re not called there and ask you to turn the noise down. If we come back then we may have to take action,” Hazlett said.

Not to mention, gatherings in the midst of a pandemic.

“We’re still telling people to wear your mask, social distance, and avoid those congregate settings until we get a better level of immunity,” explained Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Another common call into the 9-1-1 center is fireworks, which sound like gunfire. Officials are asking for them to be put away this New Year’s Eve.