TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It seems that this deer in Georgia wanted to mess with a deputy by “ding-dong ditching” his home.

“Be on the lookout for this 4-legged “ding dong ditch” suspect captured on video at one of our deputy’s homes in Canton the other day,” the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office said.

The deer was caught on video at the home on Nov. 5 in Canton, Georgia, as he first nuzzles around the doorbell before darting away.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, deer mating season is typically from July until February.