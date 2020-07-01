Sen. Capito commends senate passage of veterans bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., announced that the Ensuring Quality Care for Our Veterans Act, legislation she co-sponsored, has successfully passed the Senate. The bipartisan bill would help ensure proper care and treatment of veterans.

“Our West Virginia veterans have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom, and we owe it to them to do all we can to ensure they receive quality care. The Ensuring Quality Care for Our Veterans Act will accomplish this by making sure the VA hires qualified individuals that have been thoroughly vetted. It also ensures that proper actions are taken if irresponsible care is provided. I’m thrilled the legislation has passed the Senate today and will now head to President Trump’s desk for his signature.” Sen. Capito

According to a press release, the Ensuring Quality Care for Our Veterans Act requires that every health care provider hired by the Department of Veterans Affairs with a revoked license undergoes a third party review of that provider’s care. If the review determines that a competent practitioner would have managed the veteran’s care differently, the veteran will be notified. Sens. Joni Ernst, R–Iowa, Chuck Grassley, R–Iowa, John Boozman, R–Ark., and Chris Coons, D–Del., are cosponsors of the bill. They have released the following statements on the bill.

“Whether at a VA facility in Iowa or anywhere across the country, my fellow veterans deserve the best quality care possible—it’s the least we can do for these war heroes. Part of this effort is ensuring those treating our nation’s veterans are thoroughly vetted and are providing proper treatment and care. During these trying times in our nation, getting this commonsense, bipartisan bill unanimously through the Senate provides a glimmer of hope for our veterans and their families.” Sen. Ernst

“Our veterans work hard and put their lives on the line for us. When they come home, they deserve quality health care with doctors and providers they can trust. This is a commonsense bill that will help bring more accountability to the VA. I’m proud to join Senator Ernst on this bipartisan bill as she continues to lead the fight for better care for our veterans.” Sen. Grassley

“Implementing an additional clinical review of the care administered by VA providers who have previously had their license revoked by a state medical board is a commonsense protective measure. It is key to ensuring veterans get the quality care they have earned. Our nation made a promise to take care of those who served in uniform. Senate passage of this bill is important to fulfilling that commitment and ensuring veterans have access to reliable and accurate health information.” Sen. Boozman