Sen. Capito discusses GOP meeting with President Biden over COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON – Work continues in Congress on a proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Earlier this week, President Biden met with 10 GOP senators to discuss their concerns, along with a comparatively slimmer $618 billion proposal of their own.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito was part of that discussion, which came ahead of Democrats voting to start the reconciliation process, which would allow for passage of a bill without Republican support.

Capito said she and Biden discussed comments from Governor Jim Justice, in which he said the country should “go bold.”

“In, in response, he said, ‘Well, your governor has said that it needs to be as big as possible.’ And, my response, quite frankly, was, ‘What governor wouldn’t want it to be as big as possible?’ Now, I was trying to make the point that, um, we need to target this. We need to target to the, uh, to our healthcare facilities, to our schools, to our, um, uh, treatment facilities, to, uh, and to help with our national guard,” said Capito.

Passage of a bill is expected to take multiple weeks.