Sen. Manchin introduces bill to help veterans with disability claims

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, is leading five senators in introducing legislation to ensure veterans and their representatives have 48 hours to review and dispute disability claims before they are finalized.

“I’ve heard from Veterans across West Virginia who are upset that this rule change will erode Veterans rights. Many Veterans rely on professionals to help them with the complicated claims and appeals process to receive benefits from the VA. The result of this rule change is more costly appeals and delays for our Veterans who need and deserve their benefits. Our Veterans deserve a voice, and this legislation ensures that everyone who wants representation can have it. I am proud to co-sponsor the Veterans Claim Transparency Act and look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass this commonsense legislation for our Veterans who have already given so much to protect us.” Sen. Joe Manchin

Earlier this year, the Department of Veterans Affairs proposed a rule to limit representative access to veterans’ electronic files in the Veterans Benefits Management System, limiting a veteran’s ability to navigate the complicated claims process on their own, according to a press release. The Veterans Claim Transparency Act would reinstate the 48-hour review period to ensure accredited Veteran Service Organizations, attorneys and claims agents have the ability to review and course correct benefits determinations prior to the VA’s final decision, the release explains.