Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Senate passes PACT Act to make animal cruelty a felony

National
Posted: / Updated:

Image License
Photo: ASPCA

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) – The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal offense. The PACT Act, which stands for “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture,” passed the Senate with unanimous, bipartisan support.

The president and CEO of the Humane Society released a statement, hailing the bill’s passage. PACT will revise a previous law passed in 2010.

Current federal law only explicitly prohibits animal fighting, and only criminalizes offenders if they make and sell videos showing animal cruelty.

PACT allows for prosecution for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling animals and sexually exploiting them. There are exceptions for hunting.

Offenders would face felony charges, with fines and up to seven years in prison. The bill now goes to the President’s desk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories