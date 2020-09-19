Sens. Manchin and Capito, Rep. Miller release statements following death of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

WASHINGTON – Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., have each released statements after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“As a strong and fearless female leader and dedicated public servant, Justice Ginsburg served our country with honor and distinction. Her towering legacy will be remembered for generations to come. Charlie and I offer our deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Sen. Capito

“My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. Justice Ginsburg dedicated her life to public service. She was a voice for the voiceless and built a career fighting for equal treatment under the law for every American citizen. After 27 years on our nation’s highest court and a lifetime fighting for the principles of democracy, she leaves behind a remarkable legacy. In this time of sorrow, I pray that our country can unite in sending our most heartfelt condolences to her children, grandchildren and all who mourn the loss of this courageous woman.”

Sen. Manchin

Congresswoman Carol Miller, R–W.Va., has also released a statement regarding the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“I am saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She will be remembered for her perseverance and commitment to the ideals of justice and equality. My deepest prayers and condolences are with the family and friends of Justice Ginsburg tonight.”

Rep. Miller

