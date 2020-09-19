Sens. Manchin and Capito, Rep. Miller release statements following death of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON – Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., have each released statements after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“As a strong and fearless female leader and dedicated public servant, Justice Ginsburg served our country with honor and distinction. Her towering legacy will be remembered for generations to come. Charlie and I offer our deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family during this incredibly difficult time.” Sen. Capito

“My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. Justice Ginsburg dedicated her life to public service. She was a voice for the voiceless and built a career fighting for equal treatment under the law for every American citizen. After 27 years on our nation’s highest court and a lifetime fighting for the principles of democracy, she leaves behind a remarkable legacy. In this time of sorrow, I pray that our country can unite in sending our most heartfelt condolences to her children, grandchildren and all who mourn the loss of this courageous woman.” Sen. Manchin

Congresswoman Carol Miller, R–W.Va., has also released a statement regarding the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: