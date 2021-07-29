3 tornadoes confirmed in damaging Wisconsin thunderstorms

Adam Turley surveys the damage to his dad’s truck in front of their home on Concord Center Drive in the Town of Concord, Wis., on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A line of thunderstorms arrived early Thursday generating numerous tornado warnings as well as high winds and near-constant lightning. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — At least three tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin amid powerful thunderstorms that caused widespread damage and left tens of thousands without power, officials said Thursday.

The severe weather stretched from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan and began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin. By 2 a.m. Thursday, the numerous tornado warnings around the state had expired.

The National Weather Service surveyed hard-hit areas in southeastern Wisconsin and confirmed one tornado, probably rated EF1, caused damage around the Jefferson County community of Concord — where the storm toppled farm buildings and left a path of destruction. Cows could be seen grazing among debris that landed in farm fields. By Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed at least two other tornados were also responsible for damage near Waukesha and Watertown.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a declaration imposing a state of emergency in Wisconsin. Evers’ order directs state agencies to help those impacted by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be activated to support local authorities with recovery efforts.

The weather service on Wednesday warned that the severe weather sweeping across upper Midwest states could include hurricane force winds and tornadoes and develop into a derecho — a rare type of storm that’s often described as an inland hurricane.

Andy Boxell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan, said a derecho did not materialize. “That’s not what we had last night,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Utility crews worked to restore service to thousands of power customers. Electricity was knocked out to about 90,000 customers across Wisconsin, according to the tracking website PowerOutage, US. By late Thursday afternoon, nearly 24,000 customers were still without power.