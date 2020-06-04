She stole $27,000 from an elementary school’s PTA and spent it on herself, deputies say

National

by: Dom McAndrew and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was appointed treasurer for a California elementary school’s PTA was arrested Wednesday after Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said that she stole $27,000 from the PTA’s bank account.

Sandy Rojas, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on a felony charge of embezzlement. She has since been released from Fresno County Jail due to the state’s emergency zero dollar bail rule.

Deputies explained that they took a report from a member of staff at Lone Star Elementary School that Rojas had embezzled money. Detectives took over the investigation and say that they found evidence showing she had stolen $27,000 and spent it on personal expenses.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rojas served as Lone Star Elementary School’s PTA treasurer since July 2017.

Her court date is set for August 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories