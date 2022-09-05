CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheetz is celebrating truck drivers with reduced diesel prices starting on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 and lasting through the end of the month.

Although Truck Driver Appreciation Week only spans from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, Sheetz is dropping its diesel fuel prices to $4.87 a gallon or lower through Sept. 30 at all 654 Sheetz stores that have diesel fuel pumps.

In a press release about the promotion, Sheetz President & CEO Travis Sheetz said, “Truck drivers are the backbone of this country. As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

The announcement comes as diesel prices averaged $5.068 per gallon nationally as of Sept. 5, according to AAA, and $5.104 per gallon in West Virginia.

One year ago, diesel was $3.294 per gallon nationally and $3.246, according to AAA data.

Starting on Sept. 11 and lasting through Sept. 30, truck drivers can also get a free meal of their choice of any half Made-to-Order(R) sub, bag of “fryz” and any size self-serve coffee or fountain drink through the Sheetz Mobile App using the code “TRUCKYEAH”.