Sheetz launches meatless burger option

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sheetz has announced a plant-based burger that will come to all 597 store locations.

The announcement follows after restaurants like Burger King and Dunkin Donuts started offering plant-based alternatives to adhere to the demands of many consumers.

The convenience store partnered with Beyond Meat to bring the ‘Beyond Burger’ to locations. The burger will offer the opportunity for non-meat eaters to enjoy the same taste and texture of a traditional beef burger.

“Sheetz is constantly innovating and adding new menu items to give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7,” said Dan Coffin, Lead Chef and AVP of Culinary Development at Sheetz. “As demand for healthier, diverse protein options increases, we are excited to add the Beyond Burger to our menu in our continual mission to be the ultimate one-stop-shop.”

The burger will be fully customizable with more than 47 options for customers to chose from. Some of the options include seven types of bread and cheeses, 20 different toppings and 13 different spreads.

“We are proud to partner with Beyond Meat, the industry leader in plant-based meats, to become the first convenience chain in the continental U.S. to serve a Beyond Burger option,” Coffin continued.

Retail price starts at $6.99 and will vary by customization and toppings.

