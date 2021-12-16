Sheetz now delivered by DoorDash; offering free delivery for 1 week only

ALTOONA, Pa. – You can now enjoy a Sheetz app sampler without even leaving your home and at no extra cost for one week only.

Sheetz announced a new partnership with DoorDash which will provide delivery from 560 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Customers can now place a Sheetz order for delivery through DoorDash’s website or mobile app.

Items that will be available for delivery include Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu items, Sheetz Brothers Coffee beverages, convenience items such as bottled drinks and packaged snacks and even medicine.

To recognize this new partnership, Sheetz and DoorDash have teamed up to offer $0 delivery fee on orders $15 or more from Dec. 22, to Jan. 5, 2022. The offer is only available at participating Sheetz locations when using the DoorDash platform. Click here for more information.

“This new partnership with DoorDash allows Sheetz to significantly expand delivery options and further fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when they want it, how they want it,” said Ryan Sheetz, Vice President, Marketing & Brand. “Customers can still order from our extensive Made-to-Order menu and select custom options with the touch of a finger, and now, they can do it from the comfort of their home.”

“We are excited to partner with Sheetz to expand selection across the Mid-Atlantic region and give consumers a fast and simple way to access their favorite Sheetz convenience items, Made-to-Order foods, and more, on-demand,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash.

Click here to find a Sheetz location.

In late January 2022, Sheetz customers will also be able to order from Sheetz’s website and mobile app, and have their items delivered exclusively through DoorDash Drive.