Sheetz to launch strawberry and banana milkshake beer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you love milkshakes and beer, this one’s for you. Sheetz, the popular mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, is set to release a limited edition strawberry and banana milkshake IPA.

The IPA is brewed with Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree, offering a light and fruity beer with a kiss of hop to balance the strawberry sweetness.

The company said the drink pairs best with sunscreen, flip flops and a pair of shades.

The, erh, unique handcrafted beer will go on sale at 489 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania starting at 4 p.m. EST on Friday, May 28, 2021.

The company said each store will carry approximately 30 4-packs, sold at $7.99 each, and will be available while supplies last. It will not be restocked once sold out.

You can use the map below to find a Sheetz store near you.

For a full list of participating locations, visit www.Sheetz.com/beerproject.

