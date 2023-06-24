(The Hill) — Two people were killed and 15 others were injured in a shooting at a street party in Saginaw, Mich., early Saturday morning, state police said.

Police began receiving calls about the shooting shortly after midnight, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.

A preliminary investigation suggested that shots were fired after a fight broke out between partygoers, leading others in the crowd to begin shooting in response, state police said. At least five different caliber weapons were used in the incident.

A 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were killed, while 15 others were transported to local hospitals to receive medical treatment.

Some of the victims were injured by gunshots, while others were injured after being struck by cars as people attempted to flee the scene, according to the news release.

State police said officers were nearby when the shooting was reported, after having previously attempted to disperse the large crowd that had gathered for the street party.