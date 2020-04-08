Small business keeping traditions going with letters from the Easter bunny

SMYRNA, D.E. – La Lune Design, based out of Delaware, arranges custom items each year to sell for the Easter holiday, but with the outbreak of COVID-19, they realized that they would need to change their process.

After much thought, owner Sara Hennemuth consulted family members about what she could do to keep the magic of Easter alive for children and came up with an idea with a letter.

She and her husband created a free letter from the Easter Bunny explaining that the bunny would be making his deliveries late this year. Hennemuth put her graphic design skills to work, forming the letter to be delivered by mail or email.

“I posted it on Facebook, on Facebook as a way for people who that are not going to be able to do Easter with their kids to explain that the Easter Bunny just like everybody else has to stay home too,” said Sara Hennemuth, a small business owner of La Lune Designs based out of Delaware.

The letter is uniquely written from the desk of “Mr. Easter J. Bunny” and tells children that he is also stuck at home due to the Coronavirus. In the letter, it explains that the Easter Bunny consulted Santa Claus, and the Tooth Fairy and they agreed that he should wait.

“It kind of makes it even more special because [children] will wake up one day and have no idea. They’re going to wake up and the Easter Bunny will have come the night before. So, it takes some of the stress off from the parent, allows the kids to hold on to their little piece of childhood magic, that these kids grow up so fast now anyway. And if we can hold on to their childhood as long as possible. If this helps in any way then it is worth it to me no matter how many of these I have to do,” said Hennemuth.

To receive a free letter by email, all one has to do is email La Lune Designs by clicking here, with the children’s names. Owners explained that they want to do everything they can to help others get through this scary time, with as much as a normal life still intact for everyone.