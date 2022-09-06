MIAMI (WFLA) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of smoked salmon sold in 10 states over a potential listeria contamination.

The FDA said St. James Smokehouse of Miami voluntarily recalled 93 cases of Scotch Reserve Scottish Salmon after a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture detected the bacteria in the product.

The salmon was distributed to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Washington State and Wisconsin.

Listeria monocytogenes is a dangerous bacteria that can cause fatal infections in children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

While those with listeria infections typically suffer high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, those who are pregnant can end up having miscarriages or stillbirths. Recently, a pregnant woman said she lost her baby to a listeria infection from ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery.

The affected salmon has a lot number of 123172 and the UPC code 060022710356. No other products, brands or lots are associated with this recall.

If you have this type of salmon, dispose of it immediately or return it for a refund.

As of Friday, no infections have been reported. If you have questions about the recall, call 305-461-0231.