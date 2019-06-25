SNAP benefits now accepted as payment for Walmart locations with online pickup

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Walmart announced in a press release that they are rolling out a pay at pickup option that allows families using SNAP benefits to pay when they pick up groceries at any Walmart store offering pickup.

Walmart will become the first retailer to offer SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits as a payment method for online grocery pickup, according to the release.

Walmart began offering grocery pickup from online orders in 2018 and aims to have more than 3,100 pickup locations open by the end of the year. Walmart officials said the SNAP payment option will make it even easier for more customers to pick up their groceries without even leaving their cars.

“We are always looking at ways to make Grocery Pickup more available and accessible to customers,” Tom Ward, senior vice president of Digital Operations at Walmart. “Access to convenience and to quality, fresh groceries should not be dictated by how you pay.”

Families using SNAP benefits can order their groceries online or through the Walmart Grocery app and select a local store. Families will then just need to select “EBT card” as the payment option and a time to pick up their order during checkout.

Once the customer arrives at the location, they will park in one of the designated parking spots for pickup and call the designated number to alert an associate of their arrival. Once the associate brings the order to the customer’s car, the customer will then be asked to provide their EBT benefit card for payment.