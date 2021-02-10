Springsteen arrested in NJ for DWI in November, according to reports

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Apollo Theater on Friday, March 9, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

(NEXSTAR) — Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey for a DWI in November, Fox News reported Wednesday.

A public affairs officer confirmed to Fox News that the incident happened at a New Jersey park and also included citations for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

“On November 14, 2020, Bruce Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area and received three citations; DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area,” read the statement made to Fox News.

TMZ was the first to report the arrest. It reported that Springsteen is expected to appear in a New Jersey court within the next few weeks.

The news comes after the 71-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer appeared in a two-minute Jeep commercial during the Super Bowl.