Subaru recalls approximately 350,000 Forester vehicles due to potential airbag issue

(AP/WBOY) – Subaru is recalling hundreds of thousands of one of its most popular vehicles due to a potential issue with its airbags.

Approximately 350,000 Subaru Foresters that were made between 2015 and 2018 are subject to this recall. An electrical connection in the front-passenger heated seat may loosen and deactivate the airbag, even though the seat is occupied.

The automaker will notify vehicle owners and sealers to inspect the occupant detection system and have it replaced free of charge if necessary. Owners will be notified of the recall starting November 29.

Currently, replacement parts are not available and a second recall notice will be sent when the parts become available.