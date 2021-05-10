Summer stimulus program, wage increase for all Sheetz employees

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced a $2/hour wage increase and a summer stimulus program for all of its 18,000 store employees, which will go into effect on May 21, 2021.

The summer stimulus program will provide store employees an additional $1/hour wage increase from May 21, 2021 until September 23, 2021.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

According to a media release, Sheetz was recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work, for the 7th time, for offering competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses, an employee stock ownership plan, vacation time and more.

Additionally, Sheetz recently updated the company’s parental leave policy which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz currently operates 621 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Sheetz has over 2,000 positions the company is actively hiring for. Prospective employees can learn about upcoming open hiring events and apply for a position by visiting https://jobs.sheetz.com.