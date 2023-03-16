IRVINE, Calif. (WBOY) — Taco Bell announced on Thursday that it will be bringing back a menu full of items introduced nearly 30 years ago in 1995, per a release.

The Volcano Menu features three main items in its lineup including the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco and the option to add Lava Sauce to any item.

According to Taco Bell, the fiery-flavored menu has developed a cult-like following of people who have “relentlessly championed its return.” During the hiatus, the following developed DIY recreations from home and submitted several petitions for the restaurant to return the items to its menu.

The announcement comes after Taco Bell announced last week on March 9 that it will be removing the “Quesarito” from its lineup beginning on April 19, 2023.

The menu will be making its return to restaurants this summer on June 27, 2023 for Taco Bell Rewards Members and June 29 for the rest of the public. The menu will only be available at participating locations.