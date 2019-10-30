Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Taco Bell giving away free tacos Wednesday

National
Posted: / Updated:
Taco Bell-Delivery_149747-873772846

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell is starting delivery service on Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash. Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more […]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) – The day before you go trick-or-treating for candy, you can trick-or-treat for tacos at Taco Bell. On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, the fast-food restaurant will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos. The giveaway goes with its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” World Series promotion.

The Washington Nationals’ Treat Turner stole second base during Game One of the series, hence everyone getting a taco.

However, the time you have to get a free taco is limited. The deal only lasts four hours on Wednesday, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories