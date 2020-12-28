Taking a chance: Kentucky PowerBall lottery winner announced

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The odds of winning the PowerBall Lottery are one in nearly 300-million and many aren’t willing to take that chance. However, for one Kentuckian it was well worth it.

In Princeton, Kentucky, one person took a chance and bought a PowerBall Lottery ticket worth $2 million. The original winnings would have been $1 million, but they opted to use the “Power Play” option – which led them to double their winnings.

The name of the lucky winner has not been released yet, but it does bring up the question, “What would you spend the money on?”

South Point, Ohio resident Darlene Cooper mentioned “building a new house” and supporting her family. Ashland, Kentucky resident Ashley Conley says she would put “some of it in the bank”, along with starting a fund for her daughter.



The PowerBall lottery’s jackpot is set at $341 dollars. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The Kentucky Lottery’s Department of Communications released a statement saying their security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer where the ticket was sold on Monday. Once everything checks out, they will then release the lucky store’s name.

Those who also play the PowerBall say they have mixed feelings about this year’s win – especially during these troubling times.

I think it’s great and you can’t help but feel a little ping of jealousy. Darlene Cooper, South Point, Ohio resident

Due to the pandemic, things are a little different in order to claim their prize. The winning ticket holder will need to schedule an appointment with the lottery’s claims office before receiving the money.

Whoever that lucky person is, they are encouraged to sign the back of that ticket and keep it in a secure location. They will have 180 days to claim their prize at the Kentucky PowerBall headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky.

The lucky winner used these numbers: 10-24-27-35-53. If these are yours, please contact the Kentucky Lottery here.