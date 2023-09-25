CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If an alarm sounds on your vibrating phone the first week of October, don’t worry, it’s likely just a test.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said they will conduct a test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

FEMA said that all major U.S. wireless providers participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts and will transmit the national test to their subscribers. If your phone is on and within range of an active cell tower, from a participating wireless provider, you should receive the national test, the agencies said.

According to FEMA, the test will take place at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 4, and the backup test date is Wednesday, Oct. 11. Wireless providers will transmit the national test for 30 minutes, but FEMA said phones should only receive it once.

FEMA said in addition to tones and vibration, a message will appear on phones saying “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

No action is required from those who receive the test.

There will also be a test of the Emergency Alert System on TV and radio saying, “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public,” according to FEMA.

All radios and TVs tuned to a broadcast station, a satellite radio or TV service or cable or wireless TV should receive the test, according to FEMA.