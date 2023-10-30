ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Gummies infused with cannabis were found in a candy stash at a Halloween event held at a California elementary school over the weekend, school district officials said Monday.

One student ate a fruit chew containing THC before anyone realized what was in it. The child became sick and sought medical attention, the Alameda Police Department said.

The fruit chews were included in a stash of candy collected by students at a PTA-sponsored “Trunk-or-Treat” event at Amelia Earhart Elementary School, according to Alameda Unified School District (AUSD) officials.

“Three families found the fruit chews in their children’s candy,” AUSD spokesperson Susan Davis told KRON4.

The candy stash also contained chocolate and other popular Halloween candy.

The cannabis fruit chews were made by Kiva Lost Farm and packaged in square blue wrappers, according to school district officials. Kiva Lost Farm’s website states that its THC edible gummies and chews contain 10 mg of THC.

Kiva’s THC edibles are shaped as squares, come in brightly-colored wrappers, and appear similar to Starburst candies. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Police shared a photo of what the cannabis candy found at Amelia Earhart Elementary School looked like.

Cannabis-infused fruit chews were found in a stash of candy collected by children at Amelia Earhart Elementary School. (Credit: Alameda Police Department)

School principal Bryan Dunn-Ruiz sent a letter to families urging parents to comb carefully through their child’s candy collection to ensure it did not contain cannabis.

“Please know that we are working quickly to determine the source of this candy and if other children received it. If you have any information on these fruit chews or if you also find cannabis candy in your student’s collection, please contact us immediately,” Dunn-Ruiz wrote in the letter.

Trunk-or-Treat events typically involve organizers decorating cars and passing out treats to children dressed up in costumes.

“This incident highlights a concern regarding the safety of our community during holiday celebrations such as Halloween,” the Alameda Police Department wrote. “Exercise extra caution and inspect your child’s Halloween candy.”

Many THC-infused candies look like other popular Halloween candies, police said. If you have any suspicions about a piece of candy, throw it out, police said.

The Alameda Police Department urges all parents and caregivers to take the following precautions: